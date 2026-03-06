Air France Extends Flight Suspensions

Air France has extended its suspension of flights to and from certain Middle Eastern cities. The airline will not operate services to Dubai and Riyadh until March 10.

This decision also affects flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut, which are now suspended until March 11. The move comes as part of the company's response to ongoing regional challenges.

The airline's operations face continued disruptions due to escalating issues which prompted these precautionary extensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)