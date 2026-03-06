Fatal Collision on Phulwaria-Majhauli Road Leaves Two Dead
A tragic head-on collision occurred between a truck and a petrol tanker near Phulwaria-Majhauli road. Two conductors, Sheshnath and Mohammad Afroz, lost their lives instantly. The Bharat Petroleum tanker was en route to Baitalpur after unloading petrol when the accident happened. Authorities are investigating the incident.
In a tragic incident early Friday morning, a head-on collision between a truck and a petrol tanker claimed the lives of two conductors in the district. The accident, which took place near the Phulwaria-Majhauli road, was reported by the local police shortly after it occurred.
The crash involved a Bharat Petroleum tanker, which was returning to its Baitalpur depot after delivering petrol in Mairwa. It collided with a speeding truck near the Phulwaria petrol pump, leading to the instant deaths of Sheshnath, 35, and Mohammad Afroz, 45, who were onboard the tanker.
A police team from Bhatpar Rani Police Station was dispatched to the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The driver of the tanker survived the collision, while an investigation into the accident, led by SHO Abhishek Kumar Rai, is currently underway.
