Fatal Collision on Phulwaria-Majhauli Road Leaves Two Dead

In a tragic incident early Friday morning, a head-on collision between a truck and a petrol tanker claimed the lives of two conductors in the district. The accident, which took place near the Phulwaria-Majhauli road, was reported by the local police shortly after it occurred.

The crash involved a Bharat Petroleum tanker, which was returning to its Baitalpur depot after delivering petrol in Mairwa. It collided with a speeding truck near the Phulwaria petrol pump, leading to the instant deaths of Sheshnath, 35, and Mohammad Afroz, 45, who were onboard the tanker.

A police team from Bhatpar Rani Police Station was dispatched to the scene, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. The driver of the tanker survived the collision, while an investigation into the accident, led by SHO Abhishek Kumar Rai, is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)