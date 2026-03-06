Global Bond Markets Rattle Amid Mounting Inflation Concerns

Global bond markets have faced significant upheaval, marking their worst week since last April due to escalating anxieties over potential inflation driven by the Middle East conflict. The surge in oil prices has heightened market volatility, reminiscent of the economic strain experienced during past global crises.

Yields on two-year government bonds, particularly sensitive to rate expectation shifts, have weakened substantially despite U.S. employment drops. Notably, the yield on Britain's two-year bond has surged 40 basis points this week, signaling the largest weekly increase since 2024, while Germany and the UK have witnessed similar pressures.

The ripple effect has been felt in corporate bond markets too, with indexes like iTRAXX Europe Crossover indicating a rise in default risk costs. Brent crude's sharp 20% rise this week further challenges assumptions of low energy prices, underscoring the economic instability central banks must navigate in their upcoming policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)