U.S. Treasury's Plan Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict in Iran
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that crude oil markets remain well-supplied during the conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The U.S. plans more announcements concerning the issue as oil markets experience turmoil due to ongoing military activities. Bessent shared these insights in a CNBC interview.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured the public on Wednesday that crude oil markets are currently well-supplied despite the turmoil caused by the U.S.-Israeli military intervention in Iran.
Bessent indicated that as tensions unfold, the U.S. will issue a series of additional announcements addressing the situation's impact on oil supplies.
These comments were made during an interview with CNBC on day five of the military engagement, which has significantly affected global oil market stability.