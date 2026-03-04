U.S. Treasury's Plan Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict in Iran

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured the public on Wednesday that crude oil markets are currently well-supplied despite the turmoil caused by the U.S.-Israeli military intervention in Iran.

Bessent indicated that as tensions unfold, the U.S. will issue a series of additional announcements addressing the situation's impact on oil supplies.

These comments were made during an interview with CNBC on day five of the military engagement, which has significantly affected global oil market stability.