India Strengthens Maritime Security Amid West Asia Tensions

In a bid to safeguard Indian seafarers and vessels amid evolving maritime situations in West Asia, New Delhi announced bolstered monitoring and preparedness measures on Friday. The Ministry of Shipping, Ports and Waterways (MoPS&W) emphasized the importance of securing Indian maritime interests while maintaining seamless trade operations.

An inter-ministerial review meeting, led by the Shipping Secretary, examined the situation in depth. The Ministry remains in continuous communication with maritime stakeholders and other government branches. It confirmed that Indian-flagged ships are currently safe, with no reports of detention or casualties, and a 24-hour helpline has been established for seafarer support.

Tracking systems have been activated for 35 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf and adjoining areas. Besides, ports across India are directed to aid exporters effectively, ensuring the stability of international trade routes despite the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)