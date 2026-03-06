Middle East Turmoil Threatens Overseas Votes in Danish Election

Denmark's government announced on Friday that ongoing Middle East unrest could hinder overseas votes' timely arrival for the country's March 24 general election. Global air travel disruption following conflicts in Iran has led to the closure of vital Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, stranding passengers and cargo.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that, due to the circumstances, it cannot guarantee that postal votes from countries affected by the current situation will arrive in time for the general election. This risk affects votes cast in the Middle East and potentially those from Asia, where mail transits through the troubled region en route to Europe.

The ministry did not specify how many Danes are expected to vote from abroad.