Bajaj Auto and DGT Collaborate for Advanced Skill Training

The Directorate General of Training and Bajaj Auto Ltd have signed a Flexi-MoU to enhance advanced automotive manufacturing training in India. Through this initiative, trainees will gain real-world experience and industry-ready skills, supporting the nation's vision of becoming a global hub for skilled workers by 2047.

The Directorate General of Training (DGT) has teamed up with Bajaj Auto Ltd through a Flexible Memorandum of Understanding (Flexi-MoU) aimed at boosting advanced automotive manufacturing training in India. This collaboration will introduce trainees to cutting-edge manufacturing systems at Bajaj's facilities in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, the government announced.

Under this initiative, Bajaj Auto will take in 1,000 trainees in the first year, offering a comprehensive training program that combines classroom theory with hands-on experience on the shop floor. Training will span up to 24 months, imparting skills in mechatronics, welding technologies, logistics management, and more.

This initiative, part of the Flexi-MoU Scheme by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, aligns with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) and mandates industrial partners to ensure a minimum 50% placement rate for successful trainees. The program is seen as pivotal for India's future skilled workforce, contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

