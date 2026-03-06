Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Leap: Wellness, Innovation, and Skill Development

Maharashtra initiatives boost wellness, skill development with a new naturopathy centre in Satara, a wellness hub in Mumbai, and a leather design centre. The BIRSA scheme empowers tribal youth for entrepreneurship, while DAKSH, supported by the World Bank, enhances skills for global mobility with the MAHIMA institution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:13 IST
Maharashtra's Bold Leap: Wellness, Innovation, and Skill Development
Maharashtra Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra is set to enhance healthcare and innovation as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces key projects in the state's budget. A new naturopathy centre will open in Dare, addressing stress and lifestyle diseases. Meanwhile, a wellness centre rooted in Vedic knowledge and a leather design hub are planned for Mumbai.

In a move to promote entrepreneurship, the BIRSA scheme will transform tribal youth into innovators and industrialists. Additionally, Maharashtra advances global employment opportunities through the DAKSH project, supported by the World Bank, establishing the MAHIMA agency to assist youth with skill training and financial advice.

Furthermore, 'Nav Disha' centres will provide organised counselling services throughout the state, expanding the support system for Maharashtra's residents and contributing to holistic human development.

