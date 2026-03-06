Maharashtra's Bold Leap: Wellness, Innovation, and Skill Development

Maharashtra is set to enhance healthcare and innovation as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announces key projects in the state's budget. A new naturopathy centre will open in Dare, addressing stress and lifestyle diseases. Meanwhile, a wellness centre rooted in Vedic knowledge and a leather design hub are planned for Mumbai.

In a move to promote entrepreneurship, the BIRSA scheme will transform tribal youth into innovators and industrialists. Additionally, Maharashtra advances global employment opportunities through the DAKSH project, supported by the World Bank, establishing the MAHIMA agency to assist youth with skill training and financial advice.

Furthermore, 'Nav Disha' centres will provide organised counselling services throughout the state, expanding the support system for Maharashtra's residents and contributing to holistic human development.