Turkey's Firm Stance: Erdogan Warns Iran

In a decisive move, President Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that Turkey issued stern warnings to Iran. This comes after NATO air defenses intercepted and shot down a second Iranian ballistic missile entering Turkish airspace.

Following a cabinet meeting, Erdogan expressed concern over Iran's continuous provocative steps. The President emphasized that these actions are unacceptable and require vigilant responses from Turkey.

In an effort to bolster security, Erdogan disclosed that Turkey has deployed six F-16 jets in northern Cyprus. The President assured that Turkey is prepared to take additional measures to safeguard its sovereignty and ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)