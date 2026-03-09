Left Menu

Stranded T20 Teams: West Indies and South Africa's Journey Home Amid Airspace Challenges

The West Indies and South Africa T20 squads, stranded in Kolkata due to Middle East airspace restrictions, are set to return home on a charter flight to Johannesburg. Some players travel separately, while others head to New Zealand for a series. The complications resulted from geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 22:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

After being stranded for several days, the West Indies and South Africa T20 squads are finally scheduled to depart Kolkata for Johannesburg in the early hours of Tuesday. The charter flight arrangement comes as a solution to international airspace restrictions stemming from ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

The shared flight, taking off at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, will see the West Indies team continue on to Antigua post-arrival in Johannesburg. This flight comprises 12 players and 10 support staff from the West Indies and 12 players and 2 support staff from South Africa, offering relief from the prolonged waiting period in India.

Prior to this, a few members managed alternative travel routes. For instance, West Indies coach Darren Sammy is slated to leave via Singapore, while South African players Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, and Jason Smith are already en route to New Zealand for a T20 series. These disruptions were primarily triggered by the closure of airspaces in West Asia following military actions by the U.S. and Israel in Iran, leaving both teams grappling with their altered travel plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

