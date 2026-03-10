Left Menu

MSMEs: The Silent Growth Engine Fueling Nagaland's Economy

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio highlights the importance of MSMEs in Nagaland's economic growth and employment. With over 48,600 enterprises registered, these sectors are crucial for local development. Initiatives such as the CMMFI and PMEGP aim to enhance infrastructure, generate jobs, and promote entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent assembly session, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the pivotal role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in bolstering Nagaland's economic landscape and employment rates. Over 48,600 enterprises have been registered under the 'Udyam' portal, underscoring the sector's significance.

Rio spotlighted the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI), which has propelled 777 MSME units with a total investment of Rs 65.31 crore, generating over 1,500 jobs primarily in transport, retail, and hospitality. The program showcases how public funds can harness private investment, creating a fiscal multiplier effect.

Challenges, however, persist, with issues like limited access to finance and poor infrastructure. Nonetheless, initiatives such as the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) program and cluster-based development plans aim to overcome these hurdles, fostering an environment ripe for entrepreneurship and sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

