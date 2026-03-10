MSMEs: The Silent Growth Engine Fueling Nagaland's Economy

In a recent assembly session, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the pivotal role of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in bolstering Nagaland's economic landscape and employment rates. Over 48,600 enterprises have been registered under the 'Udyam' portal, underscoring the sector's significance.

Rio spotlighted the Chief Minister's Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI), which has propelled 777 MSME units with a total investment of Rs 65.31 crore, generating over 1,500 jobs primarily in transport, retail, and hospitality. The program showcases how public funds can harness private investment, creating a fiscal multiplier effect.

Challenges, however, persist, with issues like limited access to finance and poor infrastructure. Nonetheless, initiatives such as the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) program and cluster-based development plans aim to overcome these hurdles, fostering an environment ripe for entrepreneurship and sustainable growth.

