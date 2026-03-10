Tragic Collision on Highway 44 Claims Two Lives

In a tragic incident, two young women were killed on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway-44 in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district after an oil tanker collided with their scooter. The victims, identified as Ragni, 18, and Aanchal, 21, were residents of Mukerian. They were en route to a wedding when the accident occurred.

The collision happened as the women were entering a service road post refueling at a nearby petrol pump, according to local authorities. The impact was so severe that the women died instantly, highlighting the precarious nature of road safety on the busy highway.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the accident to understand the circumstances leading up to the crash. This tragic event underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and awareness on National Highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)