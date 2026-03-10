Nigeria to Host Intra-African Trade Fair 2027 in Lagos

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has officially signed the host agreement for the fifth Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2027), taking over from Algeria, which hosted the fourth edition that generated US$49.94 billion in trade and investment deals.

The agreement signing ceremony took place in Lagos, the designated host city, in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the African Union Commission, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. The event underscores Nigeria’s growing role in advancing intra-African trade and continental economic integration.

Lagos to Host Africa’s Largest Trade Marketplace

The IATF2027 will be held from 5–11 November 2027 under the theme “Global Africa, Smart Trade – From Market Access to Market Power.”

Organisers aim to attract:

More than US$50 billion in trade and investment deals

Over 100,000 visitors

About 2,500 exhibitors

Participants from more than 100 countries

The trade fair will feature a wide range of programmes, including:

Trade exhibitions and investment forums focused on the AfCFTA

Global Africa Day to strengthen ties with Africa’s diaspora

B2B (Business-to-Business) and B2G (Business-to-Government) platforms

Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) highlighting Africa’s creative industries

Africa Automotive Show

AU Youth Start-up Pavilion for African entrepreneurs

Africa Research and Innovation Hub (ARIH) for academia and researchers

Sub-Sovereign Governments Network promoting collaboration among regional and local governments

Countries and organisations will also host special showcase days highlighting trade potential, tourism and cultural heritage.

A Platform Driving African Economic Integration

Since its launch in 2018, the Intra-African Trade Fair has become one of the continent’s largest trade platforms.

Across its four previous editions, the event has:

Generated over US$167 billion in trade and investment deals

Welcomed more than 180,000 visitors

Attracted participants from 132 countries

The initiative represents a unique partnership combining policy direction, financial support and trade facilitation through collaboration between Afreximbank, the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

Obasanjo Highlights Strategic Significance

Delivering the opening remarks, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chairperson of the IATF2027 Advisory Council and former President of Nigeria, described the event as a milestone for Africa’s economic transformation.

“The signing of this host agreement marks a momentous milestone for Nigeria and for the continent. Bringing IATF2027 to Lagos is historically significant, as this city hosted the Lagos Plan of Action adopted in 1980, which championed Africa’s industrialisation and economic self-sufficiency,” Obasanjo said.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming edition would surpass previous fairs in scale and impact, helping advance the goal of a unified African marketplace under the AfCFTA.

Nigeria’s Growing Role in Continental Trade

Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, highlighted the importance of the event amid global economic uncertainties.

“As we prepare to host Africa’s largest marketplace in Lagos in 2027, we have an opportunity not only to reflect on our reality but to design the future of African trade integration and economic transformation,” she said.

She emphasised that aligning markets, industries and talent across Africa will be essential to building a prosperous continental economy.

Afreximbank Commends Nigeria’s Leadership

Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, praised Nigeria’s commitment to advancing intra-African trade.

“Nigeria’s vibrant entrepreneurial spirit gives us confidence that IATF2027 in Lagos will be a remarkable event that strengthens trade and investment across the continent,” he said.

He stressed that the fair will help build regional value chains, create jobs and drive economic prosperity across Africa.

AfCFTA and AU Back the Initiative

Representatives of both the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat emphasised that the event will play a crucial role in strengthening the implementation of the continental free trade agreement.

Francisca Tatchoup Belobe, AU Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals, called on stakeholders to ensure the fair significantly boosts intra-African trade.

Meanwhile, Cynthia Gnassingbé-Essonam of the AfCFTA Secretariat described Nigeria’s hosting of the event as “timely and significant,” reinforcing efforts to deepen regional value chains and expand African trade.

Nigeria Positioned to Drive Regional Value Chains

Nigeria remains central to the success of the AfCFTA, owing to its large market size, diverse natural resources and growing industrial capacity.

As one of Africa’s leading producers of oil, gas, minerals and agricultural commodities, and home to a vibrant SME sector, Nigeria is well positioned to strengthen regional value chains and economic resilience.

With preparations underway, IATF2027 is expected to become a landmark event in accelerating African trade integration, industrialisation and investment across the continent.