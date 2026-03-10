Left Menu

Apis India Sets Ambitious Growth Trajectory with New Ventures

Apis India, a Delhi-based consumer foods company, is targeting a 15% CAGR growth over five years, driven by wellness product demand and economic factors. The company is expanding into new product categories, such as Masala Dates, and plans to open a new jam production plant in Uttarakhand.

Updated: 10-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:16 IST
Apis India, the Delhi-based consumer foods firm, is optimistic about achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% over the next five years. According to Managing Director Amit Anand, the company's focus on wellness products like honey and dates is a significant growth driver.

The rise in disposable income and heightened focus on health have contributed to an increased demand for alternatives to sugar, such as honey. Apis India has seen an 18% increase in its honey segment alone. Millennials are particularly gravitating towards healthier options, which bodes well for the company's strategy.

In a bid to diversify, Apis India will venture into the snacking category with the launch of Masala Dates. Additionally, the company plans to establish a new manufacturing plant for jam production in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, and a CFA depot to reinforce its distribution network.

