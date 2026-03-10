SMPP Boosts Defence With New Bulletproof Jacket Order

Indian defence manufacturing firm SMPP Limited has announced a new order for nearly 10,000 bulletproof jackets from the country's paramilitary forces. The firm is already processing an earlier order of 40,000 units for various security forces like the BSF and CISF.

SMPP said it has delivered approximately 28,000 jackets from the initial order, with the remaining units to be supplied next financial year. The new order boosts the total to 50,000 jackets, highlighting SMPP's role in bolstering India's defence sector.

The company is broadening its focus beyond personal protection systems, venturing into ammunition for 155 mm artillery guns and drone technologies. This expansion aligns with India's Aatmanirbharta vision, enhancing native defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)