Delhi's Vision 2047: Transforming the Capital with Innovation and Growth

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood announced a new incubation policy aimed at supporting startups, with a Rs 325 crore investment over five years. The government plans to improve collaboration with industry, reform policies, and enhance education and entrepreneurship. Key challenges include land availability and regulatory simplifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:35 IST
Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood announced on Tuesday an ambitious incubation policy designed to bolster around 5,000 startups by 2035, backed by an investment of approximately Rs 325 crore over the upcoming five years.

Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session, Sood emphasized a need for stronger government-industry partnerships to foster economic growth and introduce effective policy reforms aimed at trade, employment, and industry engagement. The minister highlighted the critical nature of continuous collaboration to devise future-ready policies that will integrate various stakeholders into Delhi's expanding economy.

Sood addressed significant industry concerns such as regulatory simplification and land constraints in Delhi, assuring stakeholders of ongoing deregulation efforts and policies designed to facilitate business operations, including technology-driven educational reforms and initiatives to support youth entrepreneurship.

