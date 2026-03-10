Diplomatic Dialogue Amidst West Asia Oil Turmoil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a phone conversation on Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, amidst mounting concerns over the fallout of the West Asia crisis, particularly affecting energy supplies.

Marking their third discussion since the US and Israel launched joint military strikes on Iran, Jaishankar shared details of their conversation via social media, expressing their agreement to remain in contact.

The dialogue between the ministers comes as global anxiety mounts over disruptions to oil supplies, following Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz - a critical passage handling about 20% of global oil and LNG. Jaishankar voiced India's significant concerns regarding the situation in Iran and its broader implications.