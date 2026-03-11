Left Menu

Boeing 737 MAX Nose Wheels Detached: Phuket Runway Mishap

An Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX with 138 onboard made a hard landing in Phuket, leading to a delay in airport operations as both nose wheels detached. Passengers were safely evacuated, and temporary airport suspension followed. An investigation by aviation authorities will determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 21:17 IST
An Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX aircraft carrying 138 passengers became immobilized at Phuket airport following a hard landing that resulted in the detachment of its two nose wheels, officials confirmed. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and passengers evacuated safely.

The incident caused a temporary suspension of airport operations as the aircraft, operating as flight IX938 from Hyderabad, remained on the runway for several hours before being towed away. Normal airport functions resumed after the stranded plane had its wheel reinstalled.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated an inquiry into the incident, which involved a suspected hard landing. Thai aviation authorities will collaborate in the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

