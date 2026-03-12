Norway Enforces Maritime Ban in Strait of Hormuz
Norway's maritime authority has banned Norwegian-flagged ships from entering the Strait of Hormuz due to escalating security tensions following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. The authority emphasized the shift from a recommendation to a ban, leaving safety assessments to the shipping companies already in the area.
The authority stressed that the situation's escalation necessitated moving from a strong recommendation to an outright ban to ensure vessels' safety.
For Norwegian ships currently in the strait, shipping companies will decide if it's safer to withdraw or remain.
