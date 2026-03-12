Left Menu

Norway Enforces Maritime Ban in Strait of Hormuz

Norway's maritime authority has banned Norwegian-flagged ships from entering the Strait of Hormuz due to escalating security tensions following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. The authority emphasized the shift from a recommendation to a ban, leaving safety assessments to the shipping companies already in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:33 IST
Norway's maritime authority announced a ban on Norwegian-flagged ships entering the Strait of Hormuz over safety concerns linked to recent U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran.

The authority stressed that the situation's escalation necessitated moving from a strong recommendation to an outright ban to ensure vessels' safety.

For Norwegian ships currently in the strait, shipping companies will decide if it's safer to withdraw or remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

