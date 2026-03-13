DCM Shriram Secures $90 Million from IFC for Sustainable Growth

DCM Shriram Ltd is set to receive a USD 90 million boost from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a pivotal moment in the company's sustainable growth trajectory. The funds, obtained through sustainability-linked non-convertible debentures, will be channeled into expanding DCM Shriram's chemical and agricultural operations.

The New Delhi-based conglomerate emphasized its comprehensive engagement with grassroots-level farmers as a key element of its agricultural operations. Amit Agarwal, Group CFO and Executive Director, hailed the transaction as a milestone in delivering responsible growth. 'IFC has been a valued strategic partner for over two decades,' Agarwal remarked.

Imad N. Fakhoury, IFC Regional Division Director for South Asia, noted that the investment aligns with the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for India. It also supports national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. DCM Shriram operates across sectors including chemicals, agricultural products, and building materials.

