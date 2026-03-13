Left Menu

DCM Shriram Secures $90 Million from IFC for Sustainable Growth

DCM Shriram Ltd will receive USD 90 million from International Finance Corporation. This funding aims to expand DCM Shriram's chemical and agricultural sectors. The investment aligns with the World Bank Group's strategy for India, supporting initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:02 IST
DCM Shriram Secures $90 Million from IFC for Sustainable Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DCM Shriram Ltd is set to receive a USD 90 million boost from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a pivotal moment in the company's sustainable growth trajectory. The funds, obtained through sustainability-linked non-convertible debentures, will be channeled into expanding DCM Shriram's chemical and agricultural operations.

The New Delhi-based conglomerate emphasized its comprehensive engagement with grassroots-level farmers as a key element of its agricultural operations. Amit Agarwal, Group CFO and Executive Director, hailed the transaction as a milestone in delivering responsible growth. 'IFC has been a valued strategic partner for over two decades,' Agarwal remarked.

Imad N. Fakhoury, IFC Regional Division Director for South Asia, noted that the investment aligns with the World Bank Group's Country Partnership Framework for India. It also supports national initiatives such as Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. DCM Shriram operates across sectors including chemicals, agricultural products, and building materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026