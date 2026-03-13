Kerala's Rail Connectivity Saga: New Proposals Under Review

The ongoing debate about enhancing rail connectivity in Kerala continues to stir discussions in the Rajya Sabha. On Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that three proposals are under consideration for linking north and south Kerala more efficiently.

Among the proposals is the state's K-Rail project, aiming to stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod on an embankment. An alternative, provided by the Railway Ministry, involves a network of routes like Shoranur-Mangaluru and Shoranur-Ernakulam, with surveys already in motion. Additionally, an elevated rail line proposed by Dr. E Sreedharan garners significant attention for its innovative design.

Sreedharan's ambitious plan, estimated at Rs 54,000 crore, has prompted the ministry to call him for further discussions. Responding to CPI(M) member John Brittas's inquiries, Minister Vaishnaw reiterated knowledge modesty about the timeline and priority upon technical and economic assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)