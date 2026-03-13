Canada's Employment Struggle: Unexpected Job Losses Shake Economy
Canada's economy unexpectedly lost 83,900 jobs in February, raising the unemployment rate to 6.7%. This drop marks a significant downturn, as job losses spanned both services and goods sectors. Analysts had anticipated a job gain. The Canadian labor market continues to grapple with tariffs and economic uncertainty.
In an unforeseen economic downturn, Canada's economy shed around 83,900 jobs in February, as reported by Statistics Canada. This downturn comes amidst rising tariffs and economic challenges, signaling an unemployment rate increase to 6.7%. The last dip of such magnitude was witnessed nearly 17 years ago, excluding pandemic lockdown months.
Despite previous forecasts that predicted a job increase, the latest figures represent a striking contrast. In January, the economy had already lost 24,800 jobs with the unemployment rate at a 16-month low of 6.5%. The compounded loss from January to February adds up to 109,000 jobs, nearly erasing the significant gains made in the previous months.
Young workers faced the brunt, with youth unemployment rising to 14.1% in February. Full-time jobs dipped by 108,400, further straining the labor market. The goods-producing sector lost 27,900 jobs while services saw a decline of 56,200 jobs, impacting Canada's economic resilience amid expanding tariffs and declining investments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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