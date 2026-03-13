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Air China Reopens Gateway: Beijing to Pyongyang

Air China is set to resume weekly flights between Beijing and Pyongyang starting March 30, marking a significant step in renewing transportation links between China and North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the recent resumption of passenger train services, signaling potential for tourism resumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:44 IST
Air China Reopens Gateway: Beijing to Pyongyang
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Air China is scheduled to restart weekly flights from Beijing to Pyongyang beginning March 30, co-founder of Young Pioneer Tours, Rowan Beard, revealed to Reuters on Friday. This development follows the recent renewal of passenger train services, stopped since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The revival of transportation links, including both train and flight services within the same week, fosters optimism for an earlier-than-expected return of tourism, according to Beard, who based his views on communications with the airline. Air China has not yet provided a comment outside business hours.

Young Pioneer Tours, among a limited number of specialized operators permitted to arrange group tours to North Korea, emphasizes the strategic significance of this development amidst existing travel restrictions. The Beijing-Pyongyang route will operate four times a week, while the Dandong-Pyongyang line offers daily services, reaffirming the closeness of China and North Korea as 'friendly neighbors' committed to bolstering people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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