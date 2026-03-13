Air China Reopens Gateway: Beijing to Pyongyang
Air China is set to resume weekly flights between Beijing and Pyongyang starting March 30, marking a significant step in renewing transportation links between China and North Korea since the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the recent resumption of passenger train services, signaling potential for tourism resumption.
- Country:
- China
Air China is scheduled to restart weekly flights from Beijing to Pyongyang beginning March 30, co-founder of Young Pioneer Tours, Rowan Beard, revealed to Reuters on Friday. This development follows the recent renewal of passenger train services, stopped since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The revival of transportation links, including both train and flight services within the same week, fosters optimism for an earlier-than-expected return of tourism, according to Beard, who based his views on communications with the airline. Air China has not yet provided a comment outside business hours.
Young Pioneer Tours, among a limited number of specialized operators permitted to arrange group tours to North Korea, emphasizes the strategic significance of this development amidst existing travel restrictions. The Beijing-Pyongyang route will operate four times a week, while the Dandong-Pyongyang line offers daily services, reaffirming the closeness of China and North Korea as 'friendly neighbors' committed to bolstering people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Launches ₹19,500 Crore Development Push in Assam, Boosting Energy, Infrastructure and Tourism
Mandatory Registration Shake-Up for Gangtok's Tourism Trade Licences
Kerala's Tourism and Hospitality Sector Faces Crisis Amid Cooking Gas Shortage
Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh: Promoting Investments and Tourism
Audit Reveals Cracks in Arunachal Pradesh's Tourism Blueprint