Maharashtra Industries Demand Electricity Tariff Cut Amid Crisis

Industrial associations in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have demanded a significant reduction in electricity tariffs, urging a cut of Rs 5 per unit, due to the escalating production costs driven by the West Asia governance crisis, officials reported on Saturday.

This call to action follows the state administration's request for a comprehensive list of demands from these industrial bodies, which have now been relayed to the State Industries Minister Uday Samant. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a pivotal business center within the Marathwada region, hosts a diverse range of industries, including automobile, engineering, pharmaceutical, and steel sectors.

The geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran have disrupted fuel supplies, amplifying production expenses and challenging industrial operations. In a recent statement, Minister Samant confirmed that local industries have between three and 12 days of gas supply, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Key industry groups such as the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) have emphasized that reduced electricity costs are critical to alleviating the sector's financial strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)