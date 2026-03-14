Left Menu

Maharashtra Industries Demand Electricity Tariff Cut Amid Crisis

Industrial bodies in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are calling for a Rs 5 per unit reduction in electricity tariffs due to increased production costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, affecting fuel supply and raising raw material prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:58 IST
Maharashtra Industries Demand Electricity Tariff Cut Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Industrial associations in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have demanded a significant reduction in electricity tariffs, urging a cut of Rs 5 per unit, due to the escalating production costs driven by the West Asia governance crisis, officials reported on Saturday.

This call to action follows the state administration's request for a comprehensive list of demands from these industrial bodies, which have now been relayed to the State Industries Minister Uday Samant. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a pivotal business center within the Marathwada region, hosts a diverse range of industries, including automobile, engineering, pharmaceutical, and steel sectors.

The geopolitical tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran have disrupted fuel supplies, amplifying production expenses and challenging industrial operations. In a recent statement, Minister Samant confirmed that local industries have between three and 12 days of gas supply, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Key industry groups such as the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) and the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) have emphasized that reduced electricity costs are critical to alleviating the sector's financial strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026