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Chennai Restaurants Turn to Alternative Cooking Methods Amid LPG Shortage

Restaurants in Chennai are adopting alternative cooking methods such as induction stoves and firewood due to an LPG shortage. Despite these changes, there will be no price increases. Meanwhile, fuel panic buying has ceased, with fuel stocks returning to normal. IndianOil emphasizes guidelines on fuel distribution safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:01 IST
Chennai Restaurants Turn to Alternative Cooking Methods Amid LPG Shortage
  • Country:
  • India

In response to an ongoing LPG shortage, Chennai's hotels and restaurants have adopted alternative cooking methods like induction stoves and firewood to sustain operations. Besides, these businesses are tweaking their menus to minimize LPG usage.

A senior official from a popular restaurant chain confirmed the shift to induction cooking, highlighting adequate infrastructure to support this method across branches. Despite the transition to electricity-powered stoves, food prices remain unchanged, enabling businesses to continue operating without closures.

Further, fuel panic buying in Chennai has subsided, with IndianOil dealers supplying inventory to meet demand. The company has reinforced guidelines prohibiting petrol sales in unapproved containers, stressing safety and compliance with the Petroleum Act of 1934.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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