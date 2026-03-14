New Dawn for West Bengal: Infrastructure Revolution Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a massive Rs 18,680 crore portfolio of connectivity projects in West Bengal, signifying a new chapter in India's infrastructure development.

Among the highlights are the foundation of five segments in the 231 km-long Kharagpur-Moregram economic corridor, anticipated to cut travel by 120 km and save seven to eight hours.

Modi similarly initiated core port infrastructure ventures, like the mechanisation at Haldia Dock Complex and renovation of Kolkata's Bascule Bridge, mapping out a progressive vision for West Bengal's economic upliftment ahead of the anticipated state assembly elections in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)