Missile Mystery: Turkey Challenges Iran's Denial

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Saturday that Iran has denied responsibility for missile attacks targeting Turkey. Despite Iran's denial, Ankara is scrutinizing discrepancies between Tehran's statements and available technical data.

Fidan, addressing a press conference in Ankara, highlighted that Turkey possesses technical data contradicting Iran's denial of involvement and is in discussions with Iranian officials to address these inconsistencies.

The Turkish government is determined to reconcile these differences and has made it clear that the matter is under rigorous examination to determine the truth behind the missile firings.

(With inputs from agencies.)