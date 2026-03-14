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LPG Cylinder Shortage Hits Annapurna Temple: Authorities Deny Crisis

The Annapurna temple in Varanasi faces a prasad distribution challenge due to an alleged LPG cylinder shortage. Authorities deny any supply crisis, attributing disruptions to panic buying. Meanwhile, raids reveal black marketing, and escalating gas prices threaten Khurja's pottery industry, risking job losses for migrant laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:21 IST
LPG Cylinder Shortage Hits Annapurna Temple: Authorities Deny Crisis
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VARANASI, India—The Annapurna temple, a significant spiritual hub in Varanasi, has significantly reduced its daily prasad distribution, claiming a severe shortage of LPG cylinders has hampered its operations. Despite these allegations, authorities assured there is no supply crunch and are investigating claims of black marketing.

District officials stated that panic buying, fueled by rumors of shortages, has been a major cause of temporary supply disruptions. An extensive monitoring system is now in place to ensure fair distribution across the region, with strict actions promised against hoarding and black-market operations.

Beyond the temple concerns, the LPG price hike is markedly impacting the pottery industry in Khurja, raising operational costs and threatening closures. The situation has escalated worries about employment prospects for numerous migrant workers dependent on this sector.

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