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Madurai Garners Global Spotlight with Airport International Status

Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu announced Madurai Airport's new international status, marking a significant boost in trade, tourism, and air traffic. This development is a leap forward for the city's economy, enhancing its global connectivity and honoring its cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:52 IST
Madurai Garners Global Spotlight with Airport International Status
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous announcement on Saturday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, declared the renaming of Madurai Airport as Madurai International Airport. This landmark decision is expected to significantly elevate the region's economic prospects, driven by increased trade and tourism.

Minister Naidu emphasized the airport's new status as a boon for Madurai's global connectivity. 'Today, with the blessings of Meenakshi Amman, we fulfill a decades-old demand, enhancing Madurai's prominence on international air routes,' he stated at the renaming event.

The minister noted impressive growth in passenger numbers and cargo capacity at Madurai Airport, underlining that international recognition would further expand air traffic. To support this surge, a new Air Traffic Control building was inaugurated on the same day.

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