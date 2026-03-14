Madurai Garners Global Spotlight with Airport International Status

In a momentous announcement on Saturday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Ram Mohan Naidu, declared the renaming of Madurai Airport as Madurai International Airport. This landmark decision is expected to significantly elevate the region's economic prospects, driven by increased trade and tourism.

Minister Naidu emphasized the airport's new status as a boon for Madurai's global connectivity. 'Today, with the blessings of Meenakshi Amman, we fulfill a decades-old demand, enhancing Madurai's prominence on international air routes,' he stated at the renaming event.

The minister noted impressive growth in passenger numbers and cargo capacity at Madurai Airport, underlining that international recognition would further expand air traffic. To support this surge, a new Air Traffic Control building was inaugurated on the same day.