Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Lanaz Refinery in Erbil

A fire ignited at the Lanaz refinery located in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil on Saturday, following a drone strike, officials confirmed. The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Natural Resources highlighted that the situation has been contained, yet the refinery's operations remain halted.

Officials had initially announced the suspension of operations pending the fire's extinguishment. The decision to pause activities underscores the severity of the situation, even as emergency teams managed to bring the flames under control.

Efforts to assess the damage caused by the strike are currently underway, with officials from the ministry working diligently to determine the extent of the impact. The closure remains in effect until further evaluations provide a clearer picture of potential repairs required.

(With inputs from agencies.)