Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar Launches Rs 440 Crore Basmati Rice IPO

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, a key player in the basmati rice export sector, is set to launch its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 440 crore. The IPO will open on March 24 and conclude by March 27, 2025. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had approved this offering in October 2025.

The IPO will consist entirely of fresh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP). The firm aims to use the funds primarily to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Notably, the offer size is reduced from the initial Rs 550 crore proposed in the June 2025 draft.

Based in Haryana, the company is renowned for its basmati rice brand 'Aeroplane' and competes with major firms like KRBL Ltd. and LT Foods. Beyond rice, it diversifies into fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), offering staples and essential kitchen items. The shares will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)