Airlines Unite: Urgent Call to End Government Shutdown Impacting Air Travel

Major airline CEOs urged Congress on Sunday to end the 29-day partial government shutdown, which has significantly impacted air travel. The shutdown has left 50,000 airport security officers working without pay, causing long wait times at checkpoints and disrupting schedules as the travel-heavy spring break season progresses.

The executives, including leaders from American, United, Delta, Southwest, JetBlue, and more, expressed concerns in an open letter to Congress. They cited last fall's 43-day shutdown, which resulted in widespread flight disruptions, emphasizing the need for immediate and reliable funding for the Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration.

The airline leaders also called for legislative measures to ensure all critical aviation personnel are paid during future shutdowns. This plea follows a Thursday failure by senators from both parties to secure funding for the TSA, leading to increased officer absences and complaints from passengers facing delays across major U.S. airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)