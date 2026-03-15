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Empowering Farmers: The Road to Economic Strength

Jayant Chaudhary emphasizes the need for farmers to access better markets through farmer producer organisations and work collectively to strengthen economically. He highlights the government's increase in the Kisan Credit Card limit, urging farmers to work in organized groups to fully benefit from such schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:18 IST
Empowering Farmers: The Road to Economic Strength
farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary has advised farmers to harness the power of farmer producer organisations to access better markets and thus bolster their economic strength.

Speaking at a public engagement, Chaudhary highlighted the government's decision to raise the Kisan Credit Card limit, facilitating easier loans for farmers. However, he noted that these benefits could be fully realized only through collective effort and organization.

He also reminisced about the contributions of his grandfather, former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, and his father, Chaudhary Ajit Singh, stressing that the current government is working in alignment with their vision for empowering farmers, who he described as cultural icons of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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