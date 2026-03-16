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Unexpected Turn: Emirates Flights Diverted Back to India Amid Dubai Airport Closure

Two Emirates flights bound for Dubai from Indian cities were forced to return due to an unexpected closure of Dubai International Airport. The incidents affected a total of 678 passengers. Both flights returned safely to their departure airports, Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin, where passengers were transferred to the terminals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:59 IST
Unexpected Turn: Emirates Flights Diverted Back to India Amid Dubai Airport Closure
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In a surprising turn of events, an Emirates flight en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai was compelled to return to its point of origin following a security alert that led to the closing of Dubai International Airport.

The flight, carrying 353 passengers and 19 crew members, took off at 4.40 am only to make a U-turn back to Thiruvananthapuram at 8.40 am. Authorities at the airport confirmed that all passengers would be relocated to the terminal.

In a similar scenario, Emirates flight EK533, which left Cochin International Airport at 4.30 am with 325 people on board, also had to return due to the sudden closure of Dubai's airspace. Both flights landed safely, with measures promptly taken to accommodate passengers.

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