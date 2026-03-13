Cochin Shipyard Steers Steady Amid West Asian Unrest

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), the nation's premier public sector shipbuilding company, is currently unruffled by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Its robust order book and reliance on domestic raw materials shield it from immediate adverse effects.

A senior CSL official, addressing journalists visiting Kerala, emphasized the company's strategic positioning. ''Our industry's resilience lies in the limited dependency on foreign sources and substantial orders, predominantly from the Indian Navy,'' he asserted.

Currently, 65% of CSL's orders cater to the domestic defense sector, 20% to exports, 8% to the commercial sector, and 7% to ship repairs. The firm is slated to deliver vessels to European nations such as Norway and Cyprus in the coming months, alongside fulfilling a Rs 5,000 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for five next-generation survey ships.

(With inputs from agencies.)