Dubai-bound Emirates flight landed back at Thiruvananthapuram following security incident, says airport official.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Dubai-bound Emirates flight landed back at Thiruvananthapuram following security incident, says airport official.
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