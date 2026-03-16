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Dubai-bound Emirates flight landed back at Thiruvananthapuram following security incident, says airport official.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:46 IST
Dubai-bound Emirates flight landed back at Thiruvananthapuram following security incident, says airport official.
  • Country:
  • India

Dubai-bound Emirates flight landed back at Thiruvananthapuram following security incident, says airport official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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