Vietnam Faces Potential Jet Fuel Shortages Amid Regional Export Bans

Vietnamese aviation authorities have issued a warning about possible flight reductions from April, after China and Thailand stopped jet fuel exports due to the Iran war, raising the possibility of shortages.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam cautioned airlines to assess their plans, especially for domestic routes, and instructed airport operators to provide additional parking space if operations are reduced.

Vietnam, a major jet fuel importer, is seeking diplomatic solutions with China and Thailand amid supply disruptions and soaring fuel prices impacting the industry.