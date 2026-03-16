Middle East Conflict Threatens Gulf Medicine Supply Chains

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is severely affecting the supply of crucial medicines to the Gulf, according to industry executives. As air transit hubs have been disrupted due to U.S., Israeli, and Iranian military actions, companies are scrambling to find alternative overland routes for sensitive medications.

Executives warn that while there are currently no major shortages, the situation could rapidly deteriorate if the conflict continues. Airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, vital for linking Europe, Asia, and Africa, have been closed, impacting the global air cargo that these hubs facilitate.

Efforts are being made to establish new 'cold-chain corridors' for storing temperature-sensitive drugs, though experts caution that these solutions cannot be implemented swiftly. As tension persists, the risk of running low on critical medical supplies in the Gulf and Asia looms large.

(With inputs from agencies.)