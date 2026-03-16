Normalcy Restored: Cyprus to Host All Scheduled EU Informal Councils

In a recent announcement, Cyprus Energy Minister Michael Damianos confirmed that all EU informal councils are scheduled to take place in Cyprus between April and June, as initially planned.

This decision comes after the island nation, currently holding the EU presidency, had to move its March meetings online or postpone them due to a drone attack at a British air base amid the ongoing Iran crisis.

The attack, suspected to have been executed by an Iranian-made Shahed drone launched by Hezbollah, had initially raised concerns. However, Damianos assured that normal operations have resumed, ensuring all planned business activities can proceed without further interruptions.