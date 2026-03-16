Left Menu

Normalcy Restored: Cyprus to Host All Scheduled EU Informal Councils

Cyprus is set to host all EU informal councils as planned between April and June, following earlier disruptions due to a drone strike on a British base. The attack, linked to Iran-backed Hezbollah, led to cancellations, but normalcy has been restored, according to Energy Minister Michael Damianos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:47 IST
Normalcy Restored: Cyprus to Host All Scheduled EU Informal Councils
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a recent announcement, Cyprus Energy Minister Michael Damianos confirmed that all EU informal councils are scheduled to take place in Cyprus between April and June, as initially planned.

This decision comes after the island nation, currently holding the EU presidency, had to move its March meetings online or postpone them due to a drone attack at a British air base amid the ongoing Iran crisis.

The attack, suspected to have been executed by an Iranian-made Shahed drone launched by Hezbollah, had initially raised concerns. However, Damianos assured that normal operations have resumed, ensuring all planned business activities can proceed without further interruptions.

TRENDING

1
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
2
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India
4
Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

Brothers Under Investigation for Antisemitic Attack Plot in France

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ADB’s Innovation Challenge Is Testing Technologies for Real-World Problems

China Eyes Smarter Tax Enforcement Through AI and Structured Risk Analysis

Namibia Launches Development Strategy to Boost Jobs, Skills and Infrastructure

New Cooling Strategy Helps MENA Countries Balance Rising Heat and Climate Targets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026