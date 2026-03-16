Drone Strikes Plunge Dubai Airport into Chaos Amid Middle East Crisis

Dubai's international airport faced significant disruptions as flights gradually resumed following a fuel tank fire caused by a drone attack. The incident, forcing temporary airport closure, highlights the ongoing challenges for airlines amid the Middle East crisis, rooted in a U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

The conflict has been a catalyst for major disruptions across global aviation, with many flights canceled or rerouted due to safety concerns. The Gulf region, a hub for international travel, is experiencing heightened tensions and security threats impacting commercial aviation.

In response, airline operations have been severely affected, with flights operating at half their usual level and air freight rates soaring. This chaos underscores the strategic importance of Middle Eastern airspace and the implications of geopolitical conflicts on global trade and travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)