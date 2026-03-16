Sweet Surge: India's Sugar Export Boom to UAE and Beyond

The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) announced that India shipped 3.15 lakh tonnes of sugar from October to February in the 2025-26 marketing year. The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leading importer, securing 79,683 tonnes.

Under government regulations, sugar exports are supervised through quotas that are distributed proportionally among sugar mills. The central government has authorized a total of 2 million tonnes for export this marketing year, with an extra 5,00,000 tonnes added recently.

White sugar constituted the bulk of the shipments, with 2,57,971 tonnes, alongside 53,664 tonnes of refined sugar. AISTA anticipates further shipments reaching over 8,00,000 tonnes, particularly to Asian and Gulf countries, despite a revised down sugar output forecast due to adverse weather factors.