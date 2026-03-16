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Sweet Surge: India's Sugar Export Boom to UAE and Beyond

India exported 3.15 lakh tonnes of sugar between October and February of the 2025-26 marketing year, mainly to the UAE. Government-controlled through quotas, 2 million tonnes are approved for export this cycle, with an additional half-million recently sanctioned. The UAE is the top importer, receiving 79,683 tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 14:11 IST
Sweet Surge: India's Sugar Export Boom to UAE and Beyond
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The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) announced that India shipped 3.15 lakh tonnes of sugar from October to February in the 2025-26 marketing year. The United Arab Emirates emerged as the leading importer, securing 79,683 tonnes.

Under government regulations, sugar exports are supervised through quotas that are distributed proportionally among sugar mills. The central government has authorized a total of 2 million tonnes for export this marketing year, with an extra 5,00,000 tonnes added recently.

White sugar constituted the bulk of the shipments, with 2,57,971 tonnes, alongside 53,664 tonnes of refined sugar. AISTA anticipates further shipments reaching over 8,00,000 tonnes, particularly to Asian and Gulf countries, despite a revised down sugar output forecast due to adverse weather factors.

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