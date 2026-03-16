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Shift in Power: IG Metall Faces Far-Right Challenge in German Auto Industry

Germany's top industrial union, IG Metall, retained its hold on works councils of Audi and Volkswagen, although it lost some ground to a far-right labor group. Amidst challenges from foreign competitors and shifts to electric vehicles, the automotive sector sees changes in representation, with Zentrum winning seats in elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:04 IST
Shift in Power: IG Metall Faces Far-Right Challenge in German Auto Industry
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Germany's eminent industrial union, IG Metall, has maintained its grip on the works councils of Audi and Volkswagen factories. However, the union encountered a new challenge from a fringe far-right labor group during elections, signaling change within the automotive industry.

German automakers are striving to stay competitive against robust Chinese counterparts while adapting to the electric vehicle and software transformation and dealing with international tariff issues. Volkswagen plans significant job cuts, reflecting the sector's uncertainty. A new union, Zentrum, affiliated with the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, declared a minor victory with its first two seats at Audi's Ingolstadt headquarters.

Despite IG Metall holding a majority on the 55-seat works council, the recent election outcomes indicate a shift as workers express discontent over job cuts and transitions to electric vehicle production. Zentrum's win at Volkswagen's Braunschweig plant, although small, symbolizes an emerging influence that could challenge traditional unions in Germany's auto sector.

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