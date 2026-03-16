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Ezeefit Office Systems Unveils Digital-First Modular Furniture Store

Ezeefit Office Systems has launched Modular Furniture Store, an e-commerce vertical offering direct-from-factory modular office furniture across India. This move addresses the demand for adaptable workspaces and eliminates the typical on-site carpentry mess, featuring advanced ergonomic designs suited for modern professionals seeking proactive, scalable environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:21 IST
Ezeefit Office Systems Unveils Digital-First Modular Furniture Store
  • Country:
  • India

Ezeefit Office Systems, a division of Ezeefit Modular Furniture Pvt. Ltd., has unveiled its new e-commerce vertical, Modular Furniture Store. Announced on March 16, 2026, this digital expansion positions the company as a leader in modular office solutions, offering direct-to-consumer products crafted for the fast-evolving 2026 workforce.

The innovative platform promises to transform office environments with its 'ready-to-deliver' modular systems, addressing challenges of traditional on-site carpentry. Designed for the hybrid work model, these systems ensure fluid reconfiguration, allowing companies to adapt quickly without disrupting productivity.

By focusing on cutting-edge materials and technology, Ezeefit balances ergonomic needs with style, providing AI-driven customization options and eliminating intermediaries for competitive pricing. This strategy represents a significant milestone in Ezeefit's Pan-India growth plan, aligning with its 'KHOLO JODO LAGALO' philosophy of simple, efficient workspace assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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