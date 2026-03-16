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Speeding Jeep Crash Injures 26 in Nagpur

A speeding pick-up jeep overturned near the Wardha River in Nagpur, injuring 26 labourers, including nine women. Local residents and police responded, providing immediate assistance. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, with a case filed for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:43 IST
Speeding Jeep Crash Injures 26 in Nagpur
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A devastating accident occurred near the Wardha River in Maharashtra's Nagpur district as a speeding pick-up jeep carrying 26 labourers overturned. The group, which included nine women, was en route to Belona village when the mishap happened.

According to a police official, "The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle near the Wardha River at Mowad." Swift action by local residents at the scene provided crucial initial aid to the injured.

Upon receiving notification, a team from Narkhed police station arrived promptly to transport the patients to a nearby medical facility. The injured were then referred to GMC&H in Nagpur for further care. Authorities have registered a case and commenced an in-depth investigation into the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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