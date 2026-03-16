Government Tightens Import Rules on Silver Jewellery
The government has imposed restricted import policies on silver jewelry with cheap diamonds until June 30, 2026. The aim is to reduce imports from ASEAN countries, according to industry experts. The directive from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade is effective immediately, shifting the status from free to restricted.
- Country:
- India
The government has imposed new restrictions on the import of silver jewelry studded with inexpensive diamonds, effective immediately until June 30, 2026. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced this move on Monday, signaling a shift in policy from 'free' to 'restricted' imports for these items.
This decision is strategically aimed at curbing the influx of silver from countries within the ASEAN bloc. Industry experts believe this could have significant implications for trade dynamics and domestic markets.
The government's notification underscores an intent to re-balance trade and potentially protect local industries. As the policy comes into effect, stakeholders are expected to adapt to the new import landscape and its ramifications on trade activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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