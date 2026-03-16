Uttar Pradesh's Economic Boom: A Transformative Decade

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh's economy has trebled in the past nine years, boasting the nation's largest highway and expressway network. Addressing a delegation from the National Defence College, Adityanath highlighted the state's evolution driven by trust and technology.

Once plagued by security issues before 2017, the state now thrives under improved law and order, encouraging investment and development. Significant progress in the Defence Industrial Corridor, including the new BrahMos missile manufacturing unit in Lucknow, signals Uttar Pradesh's rising industrial capacity.

Adityanath pointed out the challenges of effective policy implementation during interactions with officers. He praised Japan's civic initiatives and noted international investment interest, particularly from Japan, aiming to bolster Uttar Pradesh's growth.