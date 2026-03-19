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Middle East Conflict Escalates Air Fares Amid Jet Fuel Turmoil

European airlines face challenges from prolonged Middle East conflict, with flight cancellations leading to rising costs and jet fuel price spikes. Despite fuel hedges, CEOs warn of price hikes in the absence of regional stability. Calls for adjustment to EU green agenda met with resistance from the bloc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:20 IST
Middle East Conflict Escalates Air Fares Amid Jet Fuel Turmoil
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European airline executives have voiced concerns over escalating air fares due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, citing increased flight cancellations and rising jet fuel prices as primary causes. Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, emphasized that a prolonged dispute could exacerbate the situation further.

The unrest has already plunged aviation into chaos, with numerous flights being rerouted and some airspace remaining closed amid fears of missile and drone attacks. This turmoil has resulted in jet fuel prices nearly doubling, significantly boosting operating costs for many European airlines.

Although most airlines benefit from fuel hedges, these protections are nearing expiration. At the recent Airlines for Europe summit, executives urged EU regulators to reconsider elements of their green agenda to prevent further financial strain on the industry, a plea that was promptly rejected by the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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