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Tragic Road Mishaps Claim Five Lives in Odisha

Two separate tragic road accidents occurred in Odisha, resulting in the deaths of five individuals. In Ganjam district, a motorcycle collided with a bus claiming three lives, while in Balasore, a potato-loaded truck skidded off the road, killing the driver and helper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-03-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 21:20 IST
Tragic Road Mishaps Claim Five Lives in Odisha
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  • India

Five individuals lost their lives in two separate road mishaps in Odisha's Ganjam and Balasore districts on Thursday. Authorities confirmed the incidents, which involved a motorcycle-bus collision and a truck accident.

In Ganjam's Patapalli village, three motorcycle passengers died after a crash with a bus. Local police, with residents' assistance, transported them to Sorada hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, in Balasore district, a potato-laden truck veered off road near Talanagar on NH-16, plunging into a ditch. The driver and helper succumbed to their injuries. The truck originated from Medinipur, West Bengal, heading to Pattamundai, Odisha. Soro police responded to the site promptly, confirming the fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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