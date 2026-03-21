Timex Lights Up Mysore Fashion Week with Timeless Style Statements

The Timex Presents Mysore Fashion Week, held at Silent Shores Resort, Spa & Convention Centre in Mysore from March 13 to 15, 2026, concluded in grand style, showcasing an exquisite blend of fashion, celebrity glamour, and innovative designs. Over 15 designers participated, with Timex watches creatively incorporated into the runway collections.

Mr. Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex Group India, emphasized Timex's commitment to India's evolving fashion scene, where a watch evolves from accessory to a personal style statement. The event featured collaborations like Timex and designer Gagan Kumar on Day One, which was elevated by showstopper Archana Gautam's presence.

Day Two and Three saw bold, contemporary collections by Rehan Shah and Pankaj Soni, highlighting Timex watches. The event concluded with praise from Mysore Fashion Week's founder, Jayanthi Ballal, and an affirmation of Mysore's growing reputation as a vibrant fashion destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)