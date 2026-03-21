Tragic Tale of Alleged Crime in Saran District
Five youths in Bihar's Saran district are accused of raping and murdering a girl reportedly in a relationship with one. Despite an initial lack of evidence, the main suspect was apprehended. Investigations include forensic analysis, and police await further results to progress the case.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident, five youths in Saran district, Bihar, face charges of alleged rape and murder of a minor girl. The incident unfolded when police were notified of a girl's suspicious death.
The girl, reportedly in a relationship with one of the accused, was found lifeless in a well near her home, drawing police attention to possible criminal activity. Despite initial findings showing no external injuries, continued investigation ensued.
The primary accused, Yuvraj Kumar, has been apprehended, though circumstances remain murky as forensic investigations continue. Officials remain tight-lipped, citing the ongoing nature of the inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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